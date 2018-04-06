Two people were trapped inside of an overturned mobile home in Central East Austin after overnight showers and storms passed over the Austin area, according to the Austin Fire Department.

Austin Fire said the flipped trailer was found in the Oak Forest RV Park, located in the 8207 block of Canoga Avenue, just after 2 a.m.

Fire officials said while they were able to remove a woman from the mobile home, they were unable to immediately rescue a man inside of the trailer, who was pinned inside by the structure and furniture.

Crews had to remove the roof of the home to rescue the man, according to Stephen Truesdell with the Austin Fire Department.

Officials said the man received significant injuries, but he's expected to recover. The woman received minor injuries.

Truesdell said the overturned trailer was the only one affected.

"It's right here on top of this hill --right on top of the park -- so it may have just gotten the brunt of a big wind blast," he said.

Neighbors of the people who live in the overturned trailer said they thought they were afraid their homes were going to be damaged too.

"I didn't know if it was gonna get worse, or if I was gonna live through it I guess," said Deborah Golderese. "I really thought the tree was gonna come down that was over my RV."

Golderese said she's just glad to be alive.

Austin Fire officials said citywide, they've noticed down wires, down trees, trees into homes and water into homes. However, they haven't seen any major fire incidents.

