Mistrial declared for man accused in 2019 Independence Day assault while dragging U.S. flag behind car

The jury began deliberating on Thursday.

ORANGE, Texas — A jury deliberating the fate of a Houston man accused of dragging a U.S. flag behind his car and then assaulting a Nederland man in 2019 has reached an impasse.

Terrance Watson was accused of aggravated assault in the incident which happened in 2019 on the Fourth of July.

The judge declared a mistrial Friday morning in Orange County's 128th District Court following nearly a week-long trial.

The jury began deliberating on Thursday. It will be up to the Orange County district attorney to decide whether or not to try Watson again.

Brandon Scott, of Nederland, told Orange Police officers in 2019 that he was in the Home Depot store parking lot on Strickland Drive when he saw a black car with something dragging behind it, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Scott told officers that after he flagged down the driver he noticed an American flag was being dragged behind the car.

Two witnesses told police that when Scott went to pick up the flag the driver of the car got out, punched him in the face and told him, “don’t touch my stuff,” before driving away, according to the affidavit.

The driver was later identified as Watson.

One of the witnesses followed Watson and was able to take a picture of his car.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.