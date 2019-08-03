PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police is asking for the Southeast Texas' community to help find a missing person.

Rickey Elkins was reported missing on Feb. 14, 2019, Port Arthur Police posted on the department's Facebook page.

Family and friends told police they have not seen or heard from Elkins since November 2018.

Anyone who knows where he might be should call Detective Cousins at (409) 983-8646.

