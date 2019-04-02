SILSBEE, Texas — The Silsbee Police Department is looking for a missing person.

Susan Beyer was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 30.

Her family told 12News her vehicle was found abandoned at Village Creek on Highway 327, with her belongings.

Anyone with information should contact the Silsbee Police Department at (409) 385-3714.

This is a developing story. 12News will update with more details if and when we receive confirmed information.

