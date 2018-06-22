UPDATE: Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter says that Meredith Childs was found safe in Vidor on Saturday morning.

From the Nederland Police Department...

Meredith Childs was last seen on June 21, 2018 around 3:30 p.m. leaving her residence in Nederland, Texas. She left on foot and was wearing denim shorts and unknown colored shirt. She has shoulder length blond hair.

IF LOCATED PLEASE CONTACT THE NEDERLAND PD AT 409-722-4965

MEREDITH CHILDS | HGT 5'4" | D.O.B. 10/17/1989

Meredith Childs, 28, of Nederland

Nederland Police Department

