Police searching for missing man last known to be living in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing man they say was last known to be living in Port Arthur.

Juan Zuniga, 54, is described as five feet three inches tall and 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, according to a release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

He drives a black 2013 Chevrolet 4-door truck with Texas license plate number NHB3423.

If you have any information on where Zuniga may be, you are encouraged to call 409-983-8639 or 409-983-8600.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.