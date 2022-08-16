x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police searching for missing man last known to be living in Port Arthur

Juan Zuniga, 54, is described as five feet three inches tall and 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Credit: PAPD

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing man they say was last known to be living in Port Arthur.

Juan Zuniga, 54, is described as five feet three inches tall and 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, according to a release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

Credit: PAPD

He drives a black 2013 Chevrolet 4-door truck with Texas license plate number NHB3423.

Credit: PAPD
Credit: PAPD

If you have any information on where Zuniga may be, you are encouraged to call 409-983-8639 or 409-983-8600.

From a Port Arthur Police Department release:

Juan Zuniga, a 54-year-old male Hispanic has been reported as a missing person. He is described as 5’3, 180 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.  He was last known to be living in Port Arthur.

His truck is a black 2013 Chevrolet 4-door, Texas plate NHB 3423.

If you have any knowledge of his whereabouts, please call 409-983-8639 or 409-983-8600.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device  

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News “In the Know” newsletter 

Also on 12NewsNow.com...

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

'The community here is unlike any other' : Hardin-Jefferson ISD begins school Tuesday

Before You Leave, Check This Out