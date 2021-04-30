Orange County deputies searching for missing man last seen in Lumberton

Luis Martinez Gonzalez was last seen on Wednesday, April 28 in Lumberton.

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 29-year-old man.

Luis Martinez Gonzalez, 29, was last seen on Wednesday, April 28 in Lumberton, deputies say.

His vehicle was found in Bridge City at the end of Bailey's Road on Wednesday, according to detective Joshua Lockett with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies searched the Bailey Camp area for hours, but only a vehicle was found.

Gonzalez has a son and a wife, according to a viral Facebook post from the Gonzalez's brother.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 409-883-2612.

From an Orange County Sheriff's Office news release...

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is currently working a missing person’s investigation involving Luis Martinez Gonzalez H/M DOB 02/28/1992.

Mr. Martinez was last seen on April 28, 2021 in Lumberton, Texas.

On April 29, 2021 Mr. Martinez’s vehicle was located in Bridge City, Texas at the end of Bailey’s Road.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with any information to help locate Mr. Martinez.

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 409-883-2612.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.