Police: Missing 66-year-old man with health issues last seen Monday in Beaumont

Domingo Trejo Gonzalez, 66, was last seen Monday, August 21, 2023 around 5:30 p.m. wearing a plaid or striped shirt, khaki pants and a straw hat.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man with health issues.

Domingo Trejo Gonzalez, 66, was last seen Monday, August 21, 2023 around 5:30 p.m.

He is Hispanic with salt and pepper short hair, a mustache and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red plaid or striped shirt, khaki pants and a straw hat, according to a news release from the



He left the 4000 block of Congress Avenue in a 2020 Gray Nissan Rogue with tinted windows and Texas license plate number #NPW3172.



Please call the Beaumont Police Department if you have information on where Gonzalez may be.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.