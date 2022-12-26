Police searching for missing man last seen in Beaumont's South End

Johnson has not been seen or heard from since Tuesday, December 11 and his family is worried.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a missing man.

Zaqon Kameyon Johnson, 42, was last seen on Sunday, December 11, 2022 near the 2900 block of South 8th Street in Beaumont's South End.

Johnson has not been seen or heard from since and his family is worried, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

It is unknown what clothing he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

If you have any information about where Johnson may be, please call BPD at 409-832-1234.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release:

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.