LUMBERTON — Deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff's Office are searching for 25-year-old Kolby William Kulhanek of Lumberton. He was last seen on October 12.

His mother says he drives a blue Audi with the Texas license plate number KSP4333. Relatives say that vehicle was found near Lumberton late Thursday, but investigators haven't confirmed that.

Nearly a week ago, Kolby was at the family's Lumberton home. However, it wasn't until Monday that the family started worrying about him. "I was getting worried when I had not seen him for a couple of days," said Kevin Kulhanek, the brother of Kolby. "He wasn't answering his phone."

Kevin said investigators have looked through Kolby's phone records and bank statements to find out where he could be. According to Hardin County Investigators, there doesn't appear to be any foul play involved in his disappearance.

Kolby graduated from Lumberton High School and was working with his family's business as a welder. Kevin said his brother is known to be the life of the party.

"He is a really good kid and many people liked him," said Kevin. "He's always cutting jokes to everyone he meets."

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call the Sheriff's Office at (409) 246-5100.

