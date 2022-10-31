Deputies asking for public's help in finding missing Kirbyville woman

Leslie Smith's last known location was on County Road 537 in Kirbyville on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

KIRBYVILLE, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's assistance in finding a missing Kirbyville woman.

Leslie Smith, 31, was reported missing on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

She reportedly left her family home on foot on October 27, 2022. Officials say she didn't have her phone on her, but usually contacts family through friends.

Smith is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 140 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes.

She was last known to be wearing denim shorts, a white shirt with a dog on the front, flip flops and a hot pink bag with sequins.

Smith has tattoos consisting of a cross under her left eye, stars on her right hand and a possible butterfly on her left foot.

Anyone with information on where Smith can be is encouraged to contact the Jasper County Sheriff's Office at 409-384-5417.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.