AMBER Alert discontinued for six children out of San Antonio

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KHOU 11 that the kids are safe.

The alert was sent out just before 4 a.m. Saturday and then discontinued just before 8 a.m.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said the children were recovered safely and that Jacklyn Davidson was taken into custody.

We've removed the pictures and names of the children from the post for their privacy.

