Beaumont Police ask for public's help to find missing Jasper County man

BEAUMONT, Texas — Detectives with the Beaumont Police Department are asking for the public's help to find a missing Jasper County man.

Jarod Jaco, 39, of Jasper County, was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital for a voluntary mental health committal a month ago on December 3, 2021, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Jaco left St. Elizabeth Hospital against medical advice before he could be evaluated and has been missing for a month.

He is believed to be on foot and was last seen wearing a a green shirt, gray sweatpants and white athletics shoes the release said.

Police say it is unlikely that he has had access to the medication he takes for diagnosed mental health issues.

If you have seen him or know where he is, police ask that you call them at 409-832-1234.

