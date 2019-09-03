UPDATE: The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says 4-month-old Skylah Singleton was located safe.

Deputies said her parents were taken into custody

PREVIOUS: Authorities have issued a Missing Child Alert in reference to a 4-month-old girl from Volusia County.

It's believed Skylah Singleton last was seen in the area of 2900 Snow Drive in Deltona, Florida, according to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement news release.

She might be in the company of Chloe Wall, 18, and 26-year-old Elliot Singleton. They might be traveling in a 2007 white Cadillac DTS with New York tag No. FBW1838, the release states.

Anyone with information about Skylah Singleton's whereabouts is asked to call the Volusia County Sheriff's Office at 386-736-5999 or 911.

