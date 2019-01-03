NEWTON, Texas — Three years after a woman's body was discovered in the woods of Newton County, near Bon Weir, sheriff's investigators hope they can finally convict her accused killer.

Missing evidence has hurt the case of Krystal Hyatt, 20, after former Newton County Sheriff Eddie Shannon concluded there was no foul play when she was found in February 2016.

Samantha Solly considered herself a sister to Hyatt and has grown frustrated with the lack of answers.

Solly says "We haven't had any updates, no answers and there's been no justice."

Solly says Hyatt had just given birth to her third child and was trying to turn her life around when she was killed.

Solly says "She was trying to get away from it and the next then we knew, we get a phone call saying she was dead."

Almost three years ago to the day, investigators found Hyatt's body along County Road 4087, just south of Bon Wier.

Her car, which was found nearby, had been set on fire.

Initial reports determined the fire was caused to overheating and that Hyatt died from exposure to natural elements in the woods.

The sheriff at the time, Eddie Shannon, stated he didn't believe there was foul play and closed the case.

In late 2016, Shannon filed a motion to remove evidence from pending cases, promising they were not linked to active cases.

"I don't think Eddie Shannon was wanting to do his job," says Solly. "He was in a rush and tried to close the case and cover Adam up."

Sheriff Billy Rowles took over for Shannon in 2017 and took a closer look at the Hyatt's case.

He found that not only was evidence missing but determined Hyatt was murdered after re-opening it.

"We are still working this case, we are ready to go to court on it, says Rowles. "We're looking forward to a successful prosecution in this case."

Solly says "If it wasn't for him {Rowles}, we probably would've never known what happened to Krystal."

The Newton County Sheriff's Office believes Adam Orndorff, 36, is the man responsible for killing her.

In 2017, he was indicted for "suffocating" Hyatt and was extradited from Maryland to Newton.

Orndorff has yet to go to trial due to lack of evidence.

"With the evidence being destroyed, I'm scared that there won't be," says Solly. "I don't think she is ever going to get justice, but I hope that she does."

Rowles is optimistic that a court date will be set for Orndorff to go on trial, but help from the community would be beneficial.

Rowles says "I'd like to look in the camera and tell you, if there is anyone out there who knows anything at all about the Krystal Hyatt murder case in the Bon Weir, let us know."

Solly tells 12News that bringing Hyatt's story to light will help provide closure to a grieving family.

"I know somebody out there has got to know something," Solly says. "She has three kids and they have now grown up without their mom and it's just been hard on us."

Hyatt leaves behind a three-year-old son Achilles, and two daughters Athena, 5, and Serenity, 7.

The Texas Rangers are still investigating former Newton County Sheriff Eddie Shannon's involvement with missing evidence of Hyatt's case and others.

We reached to the Rangers for comment but did not here back.