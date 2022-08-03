Beaumont Police searching for missing elderly woman diagnosed with a cognitive impairment

Law enforcement officials believe her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an 84-year-old woman they say is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Barbara Martin was last seen at 6:14 p.m. on August 2, 2022 at 2310 North 11th Street in Beaumont, according to a silver alert issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

She is 5'3", 100 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink sweater, black spaghetti-strap shirt, blue scrubs and white slippers.

Law enforcement officials believe Martin's disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety, according to the release.

If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Martin, you are encouraged to contact the Beaumont Police Department at 409-880-3865.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.