HPD: 11-year-old girl, older sister reported missing in southeast Houston

Houston police said Zia Byakika was last seen Sunday afternoon outside her home in the 10000 block of Victoria Falls Lane.

HOUSTON — An 11-year-old girl is missing after being last seen outside her home over the weekend in southeast Houston, according to police.

Investigators said Zia Byakika was seen running away from the home at about 3 p.m. Sunday in the 10000 block of Victoria Lane. It's a community just off of the Gulf Freeway and Almeda Genoa Road.

She was with her older sister, Makayla Dickerman, who has also been reported missing, police said.

Zia is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She was wearing a black T-shirt with black pants and colorful Croc shoes, according to police.

No description was given of the older sister.

If you’ve seen Zia or know her whereabouts, please call HPD missing persons investigators at 832-394-1840.