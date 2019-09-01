BRIDGE CITY — UPDATE: Bridge City Police tell 12News the body of a missing Bridge City man has been found in Cow Bayou.

The investigation revealed that Darren Burge had fled the scene of an accident in the 2600 block of Texas Avenue according to the a Bridge City Police news release. Information indicated he ran into a water canal according to the release.

Today around 10:25 a.m., he was found in the canal not far from where it is believed he entered the canal according to the release.

An autopsy has been ordered by Justice of the Peace Joy Simonton to find the exact cause of death according to the release.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police in Bridge City are searching for a local man who has been missing since last week.

Darren Burge, 53, of Bridge City, was reported missing by his wife on Sunday, January 6, 2019, according to the Bridge City Police Department.

She told police he had been missing since Wednesday, January 2.

Burge was last seen with a couple of friends in the 2600 block of Texas Avenue in Bridge City police tell 12News.

If you see Burge or have any information on where he may be police ask that you please call them at the Bridge City Police Department at 409 735 5028.