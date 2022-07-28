7-year-old boy reported missing from Spring found dead inside washing machine, HCSO reports

Seven-year-old Troy Khoeler had been missing for a few hours before his body was found. Deputies later found his body in the top-load washing machine in the garage.

A little boy reported missing by his parents in Spring was later found dead inside a washing machine in their home Thursday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Seven-year-old Troy Khoeler had been missing for a few hours from the home on Rosegate Drive in the Birnam Wood subdivision, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

Troy was found in the top-load machine in the garage of the same home he was reported missing from, an HCSO homicide detective said at the scene.

Investigators wouldn't comment on whether there was water inside the machine or whether the lid was closed, but did say Troy was clothed.

"We don't know what happened, but we intend to find out," HCSO Lt. Robert Minchew said.

The boy's body was found by Precinct 4 deputies when they searched the house. The boy's parents were taken in for questioning which is standard procedure, according to Minchew.

He wouldn't comment on whether there were any injuries or signs of foul play, and said it's too soon to determine if it was an accident.

"Whether he was killed by the washing machine or killed and placed in it, we're just so far from that, I can't comment," Minchew said.

The parents told investigators Troy first turned up missing around 4 a.m., according to Minchew.

They reported it to the constable's office at about 5:20 a.m. After questioning the parents, deputies searched the neighborhood, but didn't find any sign of Troy. That's when they did a more thorough search of the house.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is taking over the investigation.

Troy lived in the home with both parents and no other siblings. Minchew said he had been a foster child and was adopted by the couple in 2019.

He said the boy's mother was wearing a work uniform but he doesn't know yet if she had returned from work to find the boy missing or if she was getting ready for work.

A neighbor, who's lived on the street for more than 40 years, said he'd often seen Troy playing in the neighborhood. He was surprised when he learned the child's body had been found.

"It shouldn't happen to anybody. Wow," Roy said.

