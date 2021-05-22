Coast Guard searching for 2 people after boat sinks in Galveston

Five people were on the boat when it sunk just west of the Galveston Causeway Friday. Three people were rescued by good Samaritans.

GALVESTON, Texas — The search is on for two boaters who went missing Friday evening after their vessel sank just west of the Galveston Causeway.

Coast Guard search crews said they were notified about the sinking 20-foot boat at about 6:30 p.m. by the Galveston Fire Department. Officials said five people were on the boat, but only three were rescued by good Samaritans who were on another vessel.

The two missing have not been identified, but officials said they are 24- and 46-year-old.

The Coast Guard launched a helicopter aircrew and a boat crew to assist in the search for the missing boaters. The Coast Guard also issued an urgent marine information broadcast to other boaters in the area.

The Galveston Police Department, Galveston Fire Department and Galveston Beach Patrol are also involved in the search.

KHOU 11 Reporter Michelle Choi is following this story and will have more updates throughout the day.

HAPPENING NOW: Search crews back out on the water near Tiki Island & Galveston Causeway after 2 boaters went missing last night.

Officials say the 20 ft vessel the men, 26 & 46 YOA were on began taking on water.

3 other people on board were rescued by good samaritans. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/R86woP7Rzx — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) May 22, 2021

Check back for updates.