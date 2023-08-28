Body of missing boater found near Kemah shore identified

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said the body of Matthew Russell Sr., of League City, was found about 1.5 miles east of Kemah.

KEMAH, Texas — Authorities identified a man who died in Galveston Bay last weekend.

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said Matthew Russell Sr., of League City, was found dead about 1.5 miles east of Kemah on Saturday.

Initially, authorities responded to the scene after getting reports that a body was in the water. Later in the day, the sheriff's office got reports about a missing boater and a beached boat in Trinity Bay.

Investigators were able to identify Russell as the owner of the boat. His family members identified him.

"This is another dark reminder of the necessity of wearing a personal flotation device. Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Russell in this difficult time," Hawthorne said.

