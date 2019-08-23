BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are looking for a missing woman.

Mina Jean Hamm was last seen around 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the CVS Pharmacy near Highway 105 and Eastex Freeway.

Beaumont Police said in a Facebook post that she is driving a 2013 white Toyota Avalon and is not taking her medication.

Anyone who knows where she is should call Beaumont Police Department at (409) 832-1234.

