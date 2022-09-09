Found: 84-year-old Houston woman reported missing found at Memorial Hermann SW Hospital

Pearl Radcliffe had been missing since Wednesday. She was found on unconscious on a sidewalk. Police said her dog never left her side.

HOUSTON — The 84-year-old woman who had been missing since Wednesday has been found, police said.

Pearl Radcliffe's nephew got a call Friday afternoon before 5 p.m. that she was at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital. Police said she was found unconscious on a sidewalk on Beechnut Street.

She is currently doing well, officials said.

Pearl's black lab mix named Maximus, who was also missing, was right by her side when she was found.

EquuSearch volunteers were on their way to Pearl's home Friday afternoon to help with the search efforts before her nephew got the good news.

"You found her," her nephew could be heard saying on the phone with the hospital.

Animal control currently has Pearl's dog.

THEY FOUND HER!! This is the moment Pearl’s nephew got the phone call! @KHOU pic.twitter.com/c4CQDEClO9 — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) September 9, 2022

