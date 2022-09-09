Found: 84-year-old Houston woman reported missing found at Memorial Hermann SW Hospital

HOUSTON — The 84-year-old woman who had been missing since Wednesday has been found, police said.
Pearl Radcliffe's nephew got a call Friday afternoon before 5 p.m. that she was at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital. Police said she was found unconscious on a sidewalk on Beechnut Street.
She is currently doing well, officials said.
Pearl's black lab mix named Maximus, who was also missing, was right by her side when she was found.
EquuSearch volunteers were on their way to Pearl's home Friday afternoon to help with the search efforts before her nephew got the good news.
"You found her," her nephew could be heard saying on the phone with the hospital.
Animal control currently has Pearl's dog.
What to do when someone goes missing
Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.
The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.
From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.