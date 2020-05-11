3-year-old boy reported missing in Beaumont

Kasai James Baines was last seen on Monday with his father Damaarkus J. Baines.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 3-year-old boy who may be endangered, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The child’s name is Kasai James Baines, according to authorities. The 3-year-old was last seen on Monday with his father Damaarkus J. Baines, police say.

The father was recently removed from his apartment at 1425 Washington Village Parkway, according to Beaumont Police.

The father has a history of mental issues, the police said. Damaarkus is the primary parent who shares a home with the child, according to the department.

Officials say this incident does not qualify for an Amber Alert.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.