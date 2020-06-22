BEAUMONT, Texas — The Chamber’s County Sheriff's Office is looking for 14-year-old girl who went missing on Saturday.

Her name is Brook Macyko. She was last seen yesterday at her home around 10:30 p.m. on Guo Hole Road in the Cove area of Chambers County, according to the sheriff's office.

Brook is described as a white female weighing approximately 90 pounds. She’s 5 feet 3 inches tall and she has dark brown hair, according to a Chamber's County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

Her hair has a maroon tint at the top part of her head, the post said. Her hair has also been shaven on the sides and back of her head.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans with holes in the knee area. She was wearing black high-top Chuck Taylor Converse shoes and possibly a black beanie-style hat.

She may be carrying a bag with personal belongings inside, according to the sheriff's office.

If you have any information, contact the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 267-2500.

Here are the most recent pictures of Brook. Her hair may be shorter and colored differently, according to the sheriff's office.

KBMT

