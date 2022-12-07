Nederland woman speaking out to prevent others from becoming victims of auto theft

Overnight, she said she accidentally left her keys in her truck with her wallet attached to it.

NEDERLAND, Texas — A Mid-County woman who says her truck was stolen while she slept is now left picking up the pieces.

After visiting with her mom one night, Joelli Falgout expected to go to sleep and to return home in her truck the next day.

The following morning, she had a rude awakening.

"Social Security cards, insurance cards, driver's license, my son's car seat," Falgout said.

Overnight, Falgout said she accidentally left her keys in her truck with her wallet attached to it.

Then, someone stole her truck from this Nederland apartment complex on Spurlock Road.

"It wasn't the smartest thing because the minute they found my keys, they found everything"

Her truck was found in Port Arthur. She said clues like her credit card history from this convenience store helped officers track the truck.

Jefferson County's Captain Crystal Holmes said that thieves are getting more creative in order to find vulnerabilities.

But the biggest thing to remember is to lock your door and remove all valuables.

"You'll see on some of the ring videos, and they know the typical places where we keep our valuables," Holmes said.

Falgout is glad that she has been reunited with her truck. She said what hurts the most is that the items inside her truck weren't recovered.

"You know everything I own, it was at that point that I was a little more shaken up about the situation,” Falgout said. “Now they have access to things they shouldn't have access to."

Holmes said that this case is still under investigation.

She wants the community to know that if you see something suspicious, contacting the police as soon as possible can help them with leads to help others like Falgout.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

