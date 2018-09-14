PORT ARTHUR — Texas Roadhouse in Mid-County is hosting their 6th annual Ribfest on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 12:00 p.m.

This is all in an effort to promote their big steak weekend and hand cut steaks.

This years Ribfest features a rib eating challenge but this isn't just any rib eating contest.

It's a competition featuring First Responders through out the area.

The teams consist of Orange Fire and Bridge City Police,Groves Fire and Port Arthur Police and Nederland Police versus Port Neches Fire.

Relay races, a peanut toss and other activities will also be offered for the kids. They can even snap a picture with Andy the Armadillo.

Texas Roadhouse will also be open for normal lunch hours if you wanna grab a bite to eat.

