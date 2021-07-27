Mid County tax office to reopen Wednesday following positive COVID-19 case

After 17 people tested negative for the virus Tuesday, it is set to reopen Wednesday, according to Jefferson County tax assessor collector Allison Getz.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Following a positive COVID-19 case last Thursday, the Mid County tax office was shutdown out of an abundance of caution.

After 17 people tested negative for the virus Tuesday, it is set to reopen Wednesday, according to Jefferson County tax assessor collector Allison Getz.

The Mid County office was closed, and several people were sent home from the Beaumont office after three people tested positive. The Port Arthur tax office will remain closed due to renovation for the rest of the week, according to Getz.

Getz said of the three people who tested positive, two were unvaccinated and one was vaccinated.

Employees from the Beaumont tax office, which is located inside the Jefferson County Courthouse, will be tested any time between Tuesday and Friday, according to Getz.

"I think you should always have an abundance of caution and do whatever you can to try to avoid a serious situation," Getz said. "It may be a little much that I did this, but I always like to err on the side of caution."

Crews showed up to deep clean the Mid County and Beaumont tax offices after employees were sent home from both. She said they will also start periodically cleaning the tax offices like they did during the height of the pandemic.