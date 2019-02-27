JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Relief is coming for those sick of dealing with rough roads in Mid-County thanks to Jefferson County. County commissioners have offered their equipment to help repair roads in Port Neches, Groves and Nederland.

Here's the list of streets on the list to be repaired.

Groves

Bay Street, Allison Avenue, Woodlawn Street, Crescent Drive, Hansen Boulevard, Willow Street, Maple Avenue, Oak Avenue, 25th Street, Van Buren Street, Jackson Boulevard, Grant Avenue, Wilson Street

Nederland

26th Street, 28th Street, West Chicago Avenue, 32nd Street, 34th Street, Seattle Avenue, Gary Avenue, Elgin Avenue, Boston Avenue, 10th Street, Eighth Street, Fourth Street, Marshall Avenue, Avenue K, Avenue B, Avenue G, Avenue B, South 29th Street, South 37th street, Avenue E, South Sixth Street

Port Neches

Avenue D, Avenue E, Avenue F, Avenue G, Avenue I, Avenue K, Avenue L, Barnett Place, Cypress Street, West Avenue, Eugene Street, Holland Avenue, Live Oak Street, Block Street, Neches Drive, Welch Avenue, Fifth Street, 11th Street, Public Work Service Center Parking Lot, Ball Park Road, 10th Street, 12th Street, Downtown Alleys on Port Neches Avenue