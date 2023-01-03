Johnny Sánchez Mexican restaurant opening inside L’Auberge Casino Resort summer 2023

The new restaurant will have 74 seats in the dining room, 26 seats in the bar and 66 seats on the outside patio.

LAKE CHARLES, La. — L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles has announced a new partnership with chef, author and television personality Aarón Sánchez.

Aarón Sánchez is the chef and owner of Johnny Sánchez Mexican restaurant in New Orleans. He will be bringing a second location to L’Auberge summer 2023, according to a press release from L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles.

Johnny Sánchez is an authentic restaurant that "embodies the warmth of traditional Mexican cooking, and the fun and genuine hospitality that defines New Orleans," according to the release.

The restaurant combines traditional Mexican food with a modern approach.

The new eatery will be located in the former Favorites Southern Kitchen location inside L’Auberge, with 74 seats in the dining room, 26 seats in the bar and 66 seats on the outside patio.

They will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Because the restaurant is close to the resort's pool, guests will be able to enter the patio bar from the pool area, according to the release.

Vice President and General Manager of L'Auberge Harold Rowland says he's excited to work with Aarón and grow the Johnny Sánchez brand within Louisiana.

“We chose to partner with Aarón because of his commitment to Louisiana and passion for timeless Mexican food," Rowland said.

From a L'Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles news release:

