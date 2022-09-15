Mexican Heritage Society of Port Arthur crowns 2022-2023 royalty to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month

The winners range from ages five to 20. These girls are excited to step into a role that gives them the platform to educate others about their culture.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Mexican Heritage Society of Port Arthur crowned their new 2022-2023 royalty court on Saturday, right before the start of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Every year, Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. The month aims to recognize the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans throughout U.S. history.

These Southeast Texas pageant queens aspire to be role models for the community.

The winners range in ages five to 20. These girls are excited to step into a role that gives them the platform to educate others about their culture.

From traditional dresses to traditional dances of their home state in Mexico, for the queens, the title isn't the only thing that comes with winning the pageant.

The title gives them the opportunity to inspire others.

"It's super exciting. I get to be in parades and events, and wear a crown and do a whole lot of cool events," said Young Miss Mexican Heritage Camila Castaneda, “Making friends and making a lot of good friends, going to events and having this title, cause it's just so exciting.”

Part of representing culture is wearing colorful outfits that represent different states in Mexico.

These states range from Sinaloa all the way to Chiapas and more.

"For Chiapas, it's mainly about the floral region of the state, why the dress has so many flowers on it. Usually they say if it's in black, they come in different colors, but black is for the darkness and the jungle of the area," said Miss Mexican Heritage Cami Gonzales.

Junior Miss Mexican Heritage Queen Ava Peña represented the 'taculeros' from Guerrero.

"They were farmers that would ward off the jaguars from eating their crops in the field," she said.

Heritage President Zulema says the cultural costumes are an important part of the pageant experience.

"They become pageant sisters, and they grow throughout the year and not only that, but because they all represent different states they can learn about each others states as well,” she said.

The pageant winners will hold their title for a year and are committed to making a positive impact on the community

What is celebrated on Hispanic Heritage Month?

For many Latin American countries, Sept. 15 marks the anniversary of their independence from Spain. The list includes Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua.

Throughout the rest of the month other countries, including Mexico and Chile, also have their own independence day celebrations.

Columbus Day, celebrated on Oct. 12, falls within this 30-day window. But rather than celebrating Columbus, Hispanic and Latino countries celebrate what is known as "Día de la Raza,” which translates to "Day of the Race." This holiday is dedicated to recognizing the cultural fusion of European and indigenous heritage in Latin America.

"Día de la Raza" is celebrated in Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Honduras, Mexico, Uruguay and Venezuela.

When was the first Hispanic Heritage Month celebrated?

What began as Hispanic Heritage Week in 1968 under President Lyndon B. Johnson, transformed into a 30-day period of celebrating Hispanic communities and achievements.

In 1987, California Rep. Esteban Torres proposed a bill to expand the week-long celebration to a whole month.

"We want the public to know that we share a legacy with the rest of the country, a legacy that includes artists, writers, Olympic champions, and leaders in business, government, cinema, and science,” Torres said in his remarks about the bill.

Though his bill died in committee, Illinois Sen. Paul Simon filed a similar bill, which Ronald Reagan signed into law in August 1988.

In 1989, under President George H.W. Bush, America celebrated its first national Hispanic Heritage Month.

How is Hispanic Heritage Month celebrated?

Hispanic Heritage Month encompasses the celebrations of several Latin American, Central American and Caribbean countries, which means celebrations differ. However, the key goal is to celebrate and shine light on the communities and their achievements.

The Smithsonian National Museum of the American Latino, among other museums, host several free events honoring leaders of Hispanic and Latino communities.

The Library of Congress hosts a website on National Hispanic Heritage Month, which offers event highlights, historical archives and other resources for learning more about the celebratory month.





