1 year later | Meteorologist shares lessons learned from deadly winter storm

Donald Jones, a meteorologist in Lake Charles, was working at the National Weather Service office when the winter storm moved in.



“Leading up to the event, it's very difficult to forecast winter weather in this part of the country because vast majority of the time, it's either will it or won't it,” Jones said. “The big question mark for us was the sleet versus ice or sleet and snow question and having this happen just a few months after Hurricanes Laura and Delta.”



Forecasters are no exception to the emotional roller coaster the storm put much of the state through.



“Even though we are looking at the computer models, there's always an uncertainty could we be wrong about this could it be stronger. There's always uncertainty on what's going to happen and what's going to happen to us our property and to our families,” Jones said.



Pipes even busted at Jones’ house. Luckily, the damage was minor, and he was able to make repairs himself, and avoid his insurance company.



“After the hurricanes, I was very reluctant to put another claim in for the ice storm,” he said. “I know a lot of other people, they had no choice. I was actually able to make the repairs myself without getting the insurance company involved.”



Some insurance companies were dealing with nationwide system outages impacting mobile apps, online systems, agent offices, and contact centers during the time of the storm.



Many homeowners and renters weren't able to file claims at the time and even a year after more than 10% of the claims filed due to winter storm damage are still unresolved.



"I would recommend if an insured has questions about what is covered that they reach out to their agent directly and ask can you go over my policy with me and tell me what is covered and what is not covered," Allison Wright told 12News a year ago.



Her advice still holds true to date. Double-check what your policy includes.