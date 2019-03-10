VIDOR, Texas — A barrel found on a Vidor resident's property after Imelda's floodwaters swept through has been picked up and will be returned to its manufacturer according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

At the time, first repsonders weren't sure what the barrel contained, and said the barrel may have floated onto the property in the Maplecrest subdivision with Imelda's flooding.

The TCEQ said the barrel actually holds 'a dry metal catalyst (UN2881).'

The fire department in Vidor is warning residents in and out of the city to be on the lookout for any metal barrel that may have floated onto their property. Residents should not touch the barrels but call first responders.

The orphaned containers should be reported to a local fire department or you can call the toll free state spill reporting hotline 1-800-832-8224.

The TCEQ said the container was noted to be sealed and undamaged at the time it was found.

When asked how these situations are handled, the TCEQ responded, "If there is an incident command established after a large disaster such as Harvey, teams of emergency responders will conduct assessments of impacted areas to locate hazardous materials (such as orphaned containers) that need to be removed and disposed of. In some instances, hazardous material may be identified by a property owner. In this case, if the property owner contacts local authorities, our local partners refer the incident to the TCEQ. The container is evaluated and a TCEQ contractor is hired to safely remove and properly dispose of the container."

They say it's not uncommon to find containers like this one after natural disasters.

In the TCEQ Beaumont Region, 302 orphaned containers were removed by TCEQ contractors following Hurricane Harvey, and as of Oct. 2, approximately 38 orphaned containers associated with Imelda have been recovered by the TCEQ and its contractors and/or local jurisdictions according to the TCEQ.