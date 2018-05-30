Governor Abbott pledged to do something after the latest school shooting in Santa Fe. Since the shooting on May 18th, the governor has had three roundtable hearings, including survivors, law enforcement and groups on both sides of the gun-rights issue.

GET HELP | Crisis Center of Southeast Texas

Wednesday he met with local and state officials in Dallas and San Marcos to unveil his plan to increase school security.

His plan includes 40 recommendations along with proposals.

Recommendations include adding more school marshals on campus, allowing police officers to use school rooms for their breaks or as a place to write reports and reducing the number of entrances into schools.

Officials with the Spindletop Center in Beaumont were happy to see mental health screenings identifying at risk students also on the list of recommendations.

Spindletop's Director of Business Development and Quality Management Heather Champion said this is a great place to start in order to make our schools safer.

"There's no one size fits all answer to this question, but that's certainly a step in the right direction. A lot of times we've seen over the years our faculty and staff in the schools have been well under resourced and not had the time or capability to do what they need to do," said Champion.

Champion continued by saying making this a priority will free up councilors to do what they were originally meant to- help students and be that listening ear for them when they need one.

She said their work in our area schools has already helped them to be more successful than others at preventing these tragedies from occurring.

"A lot of our case workers, especially, and our children's services, of course, go into the schools already, and work one on one, side by side, with children in the classroom environment," said Champion.

She explained recognizing the behavior in the classroom helps them to teach students ways to cope with things that are troubling them before they escalate.

Champion said any number of things can be a red flag that a student is at risk of being a danger to themselves or others.

"The best advice I can give is to look for something that's different from that person, so if your student is usually very jovial and charismatic and talkative and all of a sudden their being quiet and shy and reserved, then that's a red flag," said Champion.

She said both parents and teachers should always ask if they notice changes in their students, and that sometimes all a child needs is a listening ear. According to Champion, it's important to keep an open dialogue, to make your student feel comfortable and don't judge when they do come to you with a problem.

Champion went on to explain that if you don't know how to help your child or student there are lots of resources out there available, and to reach out to a professional.

If you or someone you knows needs professional assistance here are some resources:

To contact the Spindletop Center Crisis Hotline 24 hours a day, seven days a week call (409) 838-1818 or 1-800-937-8097.

If you, or anyone you know, is thinking about harming themselves or taking their own life call the Crisis Center of Southeast Texas' local hotline at 800-793-2273

© 2018 KBMT