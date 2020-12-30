1 shot, 3 robbed at gunpoint while walking along road in Beaumont's South End

The victim told police he and two others were robbed at gunpoint by six men just after midnight.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man was shot while walking along a street in the south end of Beaumont early Wednesday morning, according to the Beaumont Police Department.

The victim told police he and two others were robbed at gunpoint by six other men just after midnight, police said.

The victim was walking with two other men in the 100 block of North Parkway Drive, near the intersection of Highland Avenue, police said.

The six men were all armed with handguns when they approached the three men and demanded items from them, according to Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow.

Shots were fired, but only one person was hit, investigators said. The victim is recovering from a gunshot wound and is expected to live.

Morrow tells 12News the victims of the robbery are not cooperating with investigators, and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.