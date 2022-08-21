Fallen Smith County deputy honored with memorial workout

East Texans of all ages gathered at South Springs Baptist church for a memorial workout.

TYLER, Texas — It’s been a little over two weeks since the death of Deputy Lorenzo Bustos.

Saturday morning, personal trainers held a workout at South Springs Baptist Church in memory of him. The organizers of this event are actually the personal trainers of Gloria, the wife of Deputy Bustos. Not only are they her trainers, but her friends as well.

"This event was about honoring deputy Lorenzo Bustos," said Chris McCarty, personal trainer with Camp Gladiator. "His wife Gloria has been a camper of both Barbie and I for several years and so she means a lot for the both of us and the community. And just honoring not only Lorenzo and her and her family and the loss that they’ve had."

Camp Gladiator hosts Saturday workouts about once every five weeks. And with each Saturday workout, they try to support a local charity, nonprofit, or a family in need. Only this time, the family in need hits a little too close to home.

"We heard the news of what had happened to Lorenzo and it was natural progression of, ‘well our next Saturday workout let’s do it in honor of him," said Barbie Brown, personal trainer with Camp Gladiator.

About 100 people showed up in support of the Bustos family. Donations were accepted to assist the family’s needs. Food trucks that showed up also made sure proceeds went directly to the family.

"She wanted me to thank you all for coming and for honoring her husband’s family," said Brown.

The workouts may have been tough, but it doesn’t compare to the pain the Bustos family is going through.

"We know nothing can ever replace Lorenzo and their lives but if there is anything we can do to help with the family or the kids or just to be there and that we’re here and we love you," said McCarty.

And just before the workout was over there was a moment of silence while stretching with a special song.