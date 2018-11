SILSBEE — A memorial plaque was unveiled Thursday honoring a fallen hero.

The 100 Club of Southeast Texas presented the plaque which will hang inside Silsbee Volunteer Fire Department.

Assistant Fire Chief Jay Hinkie was working a rollover accident when he was hit by a car. The incident happened in August of 2017.

He worked for the department for 26 years. He was 61 when he died.

