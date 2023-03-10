Memorial High School student wins drawing contest for Port Arthur ISD Police Department's new crest

639 people voted and Diya Patel, 16, received 47% of the votes.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Independent School District Police Department now has a new crest for their uniforms thanks to a design made by a Memorial High School student.

The drawing contest began Sept. 25, 2023, and was posted on PAISD Facebook Page.

16 entries from the Memorial High School students were submitted to the contest.

Although criteria was provided, not all entries met the guidelines, according to PAISD Director of Communications, Adrienne Lott.

"So, Chief of PAISD Police, Howard Sylve, III, narrowed the choices down to a top three based on criteria met," she said.

Then, the community voted from among the three choices via a link to a google form "ballot."

"We gave them one week to cast their vote so we reposted the ballot link towards the end of the week as a reminder that Sunday was the last day to vote. Voting was open to anyone with the link. We asked the public to share the link and the post was viewed more than 3,000 times and engaged almost 1,000 people," Lott said.

Memorial High School Senior Diya Patel, 16, won.

"639 people voted and she received 47% of the votes," Lott, said.

"Her father says he found out about her winning the contest when her brother saw it announced on our Facebook page and alerted the family. Dad, Anil Patel, said he saw the drawing as she was working on it but did not see the final product. I offered to email it to him this morning so he could see the final product. We are so proud of Diya and her artistic talent," she said.

Patel tells 12News she's excited to have her design featured on the police officers' uniforms.

"I was 15, 14 years maybe 13, 14 and then I started drawing in my classes and now it's like my hobby and passion to draw," she said.

