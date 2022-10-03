Memorial High School nursing student helped teens injured during February shooting near PAISD campus

Maria Ortiz put her fears aside and did what was necessary to stop the bleeding.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Memorial High School nursing student put her fears aside and helped two teens who were injured during a February shooting near a Port Arthur Independent School District campus.

Jose Cortez, 17, is accused of shooting and injuring two Thomas Jefferson Middle School students across from their campus. The shooting took place in the La Vaquita Meat Market parking lot.

Maria Ortiz was working at the meat market when the two teens were shot. She described the moment as the biggest scare of her life.

However, Ortiz said thanks to the skills she learned through Memorial High School’s nursing program, she was prepared for the task. She put her fears aside and did what was necessary to stop the bleeding.

“At the moment, I was like, I really could've just ghosted and just stayed there, but no we acted fast and I helped the student,” Ortiz said. “You have to prepare yourself mentally and try to calm yourself down and just be, like, ‘Oh, I'm good.’ Like stay positive especially because positive can help you with anything.”

The nursing students said the classes she's taking now are preparing her for the Critical Nursing Tests. She feels excited to go on to Lamar University after graduation to become a registered nurse.

The shooting took place in the 1700 block of Jefferson Drive shortly after 4 p.m. Witnesses told police one the incident began with a fight across the street at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.

Both victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Cortez was charged with and indicted on two counts of aggravated assault in late February in connection with the shooting. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $200,000 bond.