A Port Neches father says that a memorial cross he built to remember his son keeps getting removed.

The large cross has stood for four years off of Highway 87 near Rollover Pass. It was placed by Victor Pierce who lost his son in October 2014 to a traffic accident. A simple way to honor his memory.

Pierce was not aware the cross had been removed until July when he was alerted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The officer told Pierce that it could not stand on federal land and that it would have to be removed.

Tim Cooper, the refuge manager says that the cross was behind a federal survey marker. The legality of something being placed on federal land varies but for Pierce, he is confused on how it effects anything.

"I don't understand what harm this cross is doing, said Pierce, "Me as a taxpayer, leave my sons cross alone."

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Serve returned the large cross to Pierce. He says the he plans to resurrect his son's memorial, at a spot where it's guaranteed to be safe.

