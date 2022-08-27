'Let him steal no more' : Members of non-profit organization marched down Beaumont street to spread hope, change lives

Members of Highways and Hedges believe believe they have seen less crime in areas where the nonprofit has visited.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of a non-profit organization marched down a Beaumont street to change lives, give hope and spread the word of God.

Highways and Hedges is an organization that travels around Southeast Texas and across state lines to bring people closer to God. The organization focuses on those who have a criminal past or who have had other struggles in life.

On Saturday, members marched down Crow Road in Beaumont, stopping at area apartment complexes. Members believe they have seen less crime in areas where Highways and Hedges has visited.

“When we go into these environments, we teach them that he who stole, let him steal no more,” Highway and Hedges President Montez Powell said. “We teach them about the higher power said that. The higher power told us to forgive and not hold hatred in our heart.”

One Beaumont man can attest to the organization's success. Derrick Shepeard said he spent years in jail, but after getting out, Highways and Hedges helped him turn his life around.

Having grown up around around drugs and fighting, Shepeard believes structure was something he was missing. After he got out, his mom put him in touch with Highways and Hedges.

Shepeard became surrounded by others who were seeking a second chance in life and was touched by their vision to live a life closer to God.

Members of Highways and Hedges who participated in Saturday's march were from Texas and parts of Louisiana.

Montez Powell is looking forward to holding more marches in Beaumont.