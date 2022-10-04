Melissa Lucio case to be heard at Texas House as her execution date approaches

Lucio was convicted of killing her 2-year-old daughter in 2007 in Harlingen, Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — There is a bipartisan effort in Texas to grant clemency to a mother who is set to be executed in April.

Melissa Lucio has gained national attention as the days count down to her execution, which is set for April 27. She was convicted of killing her 2-year-old daughter in 2007 in Harlingen, Texas.

Her supporters have pointed out flaws in the case, and some believe her daughter died after accidentally falling down the stairs. Her supporters also say there were issues with how the case was handled at the time.

A committee has been formed in an effort to postpone her execution. The representatives are asking Gov. Greg Abbott and Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz to take action to save Lucio's life.

Reps. Jeff Leach and Joe Moody will convene a hearing at the Texas House of Representatives at the Texas Capitol on Tuesday, April 12, to discuss Lucio's case. The hearing, which can be watched online here, starts at 3 p.m.

Members of the committee as well as Lucio's family members are set to attend the Tuesday hearing.

Moody, an El Paso representative and speaker pro-tem of the Texas House, joined KVUE's Ashley Goudeau to talk about his and his colleagues' efforts.

Lucio's case has gained national attention in recent years. Last year, Hulu released “The State of Texas vs. Melissa,” which detailed how she could be innocent. Last month, HBO's "Last Week Tonight" discussed her case in an episode on wrongful convictions. Kim Kardashian has also expressed her support for Lucio and has signed a petition urging Abbott to stop Lucio's execution.