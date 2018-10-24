BEAUMONT — Will someone finally snag the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot? That is the billion dollar question.

According to the state, Dan's Grocery in Beaumont is one of top selling lottery retailers in the area. Alex Jariwala said since Monday, the store has sold hundreds of mega millions tickets.

"So far, we have sold about $4,000 worth of tickets."

The odds of winning the $1.6 billion jackpot are currently one in more than 300,000,000. Jariwala said many of his customers are willing go after the outrages odd.

"I know people are buying lots of tickets to increase their odds."

According the Washington Post, at least 75 percent of the possible combinations have been sold.

"I hope someone from this store wins," said Jariwala. "We need a winner in Beaumont."

If there is no winner tonight, the jackpot could soar to $2 billion.

The numbers drawn in Tuesday night's drawing are 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.

