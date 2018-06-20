Vidor police responded to a rollover accident on IH-10 East near the HWY 12 exit just past the Main Street exit Wednesday morning.

According to Police Chief Rod Carroll, the wreck was caused by a medical issue and only one vehicle was involved.

The driver was transported by ambulance in non life-threatening condition to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

