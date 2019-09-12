ORANGE, Texas — A medical call to a home on Carpenters Place in Orange quickly escalates when first responders notice the home was on fire.

This happened around 2 a.m Sunday morning.

When firefighters came to help the ambulance with the call and were treating the patient, they found the house was also on fire, according the Joe Mires Orange Fire Battalion Chief.

He tells 12News firefighters put the fire out quickly.

Sadly, a man at the home died.

According to Chief Mires, the fire was not the cause of death.

The two people who lived in the home had no apparent injuries from the fire itself.

The official cause of death is not known at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

