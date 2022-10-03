Southeast Texas non-profit organization seeing decline in volunteers amid rising gas prices

Non-profit officials feel that while gas prices maybe high, the spirit of their volunteers are higher.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of a Southeast Texas non-profit organization are determined to serve their community despite a decrease in volunteers due to rising gas prices and COVID-19.

Meals on Wheels held its potato fundraiser on Thursday. The fundraiser served as a reminder that volunteers are just as important as donations.

“It's just a great thing to educate the community on what we do and how we provide for the citizens here, and everyone to get a good hot meal for them," Janci Kimball, CEO of Meals on Wheels, said. "And good for our clients to get Meals on Wheels."

The non-profit relies on its many volunteers to drive meals to their clients’ homes. Sadly, Meals on Wheels officials are seeing a decline in volunteers amid rising gas prices.

“We have seen a decline in volunteers," Kimball said.

Meals on Wheels delivers about 485,000 meals to those who are either elderly, disabled or homebound throughout the Jefferson and Hardin counties annually. Volunteers use their own cars and pay for their own gas.

Delivering meals has become a challenge for volunteers due to rising gas prices. However, the non-profit is committed to getting meals to those in need.

“Volunteerism has looked a lot different, I guess you could say," Kimball said. "But we have had many new faces, and several old faces have come back. And we just welcome all of them because we can certainly use that support."

Kimball believes that they can weather any storm that comes their way. Non-profit officials feel that while gas prices maybe high, the spirit of their volunteers are higher

“We have a big transportation department that takes people to life sustaining services such as dialysis, grocery stores,” Kimball said. “So obviously, gas is something we have to look at, but we live here in Southeast Texas. We have such a good community with such a good heart. They have always been so generous with us.”

Meals on Wheels officials said the selflessness of their volunteers has not gone unnoticed. Officials said everything that volunteers do is extremely appreciated.

"Gas prices are going to increase and they are impacting us, and it has a impact on everyone," Virlis Johnson, Meals on Wheels caseworker, said. "Everyone is watching the pump, but one thing about our volunteers is they are here to stay, and we appreciate them for that.”

Officials said volunteers are always needed to drive for Meals on Wheels. Those who want to can visit their website to learn how to volunteer or donate.