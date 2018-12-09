A new craft beer created by a Louisiana university will be in stores next month.

Joli Blon—McNeese State University’s new beer—is also the title of the college's fight song, which has been played at football games since 1951 and became the university’s official song in 1970.

Southwest Louisiana brewery Bayou Teche partnered with these school for the launch, according to a news release.

“We are excited to bring the spirit of McNeese to restaurants, pubs and retailers throughout Southwest Louisiana,” McNeese State University's director of public relations and university events Candace Townsend said.

Bayou Teche brewery, established in 2009 by three brothers on an Arnaudville family farm, is known for crafting beers that can be served alongside southern Louisiana cuisine.

“Blonde ale is not a style we've offered before,” said Karlos Knott, company president. “We are excited to offer this beautiful golden blonde ale brewed in small batches with fine quality malts and American hops.”

Joli Blon is a modern take on a traditional blonde ale.

“It's a thirst quencher for our hot Louisiana weather and it will pair well with our spicy cuisine,” Knott said.

Knott said he hopes the beer will become sought after throughout the region.

Southwest Beverage Company, another partner in the release, has supported McNeese University for more than two decades through academic scholarships and athletics and the arts. The Lake Charles company is family owned and has been operating for over 60 years.

“Our company is very proud to partner with McNeese and Bayou Teche to bring the first official McNeese beer to the marketplace,” said Ben Marriner, the third generation Marriner to serve as company president. “The name was a natural connection and it will remind McNeese fans everywhere of one of the most time-honored traditions of Cowboy football.”

The new beer will be available at the first home football game Sept. 15, but Joli Blon will only served on tap until distribution begins Sept. 17.

“Joli Blon is a quality craft beer that will become a favorite among the products we distribute,” Marriner said.

The package product is expected to release within a month.

“Then fans will be able to find Joli Blon on the shelves of their favorite retail stores,” Townsend said.

