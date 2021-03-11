McFaddin-Ward House hosting scavenger hunt to promote Beaumont's historical significance

The grand prize includes an H-E-B gift card plus an outdoor television and projector set. Other prizes include gift cards to 1701 BBQ, museum passes and more!

BEAUMONT, Texas — The McFaddin-Ward House will host its second annual community-wide scavenger hunt, Our House is Your House: Key Hunt, from Nov. 8-11.

Ten brass skeleton keys will be hidden at community locations in Beaumont. Clues will be posted on the MWH social media pages.

Communications and Marketing Manager Kara Timberlake spoke exclusively with 12News about goals the organizers have for scavenger hunt participants.

"Our goal is that we want people to go out there, explore Beaumont and see what's really great about our city while also having some fun and win some great prizes in the mean time,” said Timberlake.

Each of the 10 key finders will receive an approximately $50 value prize when the discovered key is presented at the MWH. They will also be entered into the grand prize drawing for an approximately $500 value prize.

The grand prize includes an H-E-B gift card and an outdoor television and projector set. Other prizes include gift cards to 1701 BBQ, passes to the Spindletop-Gladys City Boomtown Museum, the gusher re-enactment, the Spindletop glow-in-the-dark bike tour and more.

Once a key is found, it should be brought to the McFaddin-Ward Administration Building at 725 Third Street starting Nov. 8-11 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The grand prize winner will be announced on Nov. 12 at 11 a.m., from a random drawing.

Contest entrants are asked to be respectful of property. No digging or rearranging of objects is required to find the keys.

To participate in the contest, entrants must like the MWH social media channels and must be willing to have their photo posted on social media.

According to a news release, only one key prize per family may be redeemed. Employees and volunteers affiliated with a community partner where a key is hidden may not hunt for the key hidden at the entity where they are employed or volunteer.

Employees and volunteers may hunt at other entities where they are not involved as an employee or volunteer. No substitutions for any prizes will be made.

Built in 1905-1906 in the distinctive Beaux-Arts Colonial style, the McFaddin-Ward House, located at 1906 Calder Avenue in Beaumont, reflects the lifestyle of the prominent family which lived in the house for seventy-five years. The museum features docent-led tours of the home, year-round events, a carriage house and gardens.

For more information, you can call 409-832-1906.