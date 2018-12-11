GROVES — There will be no run-off election for Groves mayor, city officials announced Monday.

Groves City Manager D.E. Sosa told 12News the Groves City Secretary received an email from Susanne Williamson withdrawing from the race. The city council's meeting Thursday, Nov. 12 would have voted to set Dec. 11 for the run-off election.

A runoff election will not be necessary now, Sosa said.

Williamson received 46 percent of the vote in the Nov. 6 election running against Brad Bailey, who received 48 percent of the vote.

The city council will be discussing a replacement during Thursday's meeting for Councilman Cross Coburn, who was recalled during the election.

