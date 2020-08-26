City leaders gave updates on how they're prepared for Hurricane Laura.

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is asking Houstonians to stay off the roads starting Wednesday night at 8 p.m. He said it will make things easier for first responders as Hurricane Laura makes its way through the region.

Turner said the city is prepared for the storm's impact, but it appears that Houston will not take a direct hit. It's a very serious storm and Turner said in the last 24 hours it has shifted to the east. He said the city is prepared for the worst but is hoping for the best.

The storm will bring wind and rain. CenterPoint officials said the company is ready to respond to power outages.

Acevedo said the Houston Police Department is ready to respond to any high-water calls and urged people not to drive through barricades that may be blocking dangerous roads.

Pena urged motorists to avoid flooded roadways and be aware of downed power lines and trees. Anyone who sees a downed tree is asked to call 311.

Houston airports are open and functioning, but flights out of both airports have been suspended or canceled due to the storm. They've been canceled through Thursday and then they will reevaluate. Go to Fly2Houston.com for updates.